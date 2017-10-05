FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany, UK lead Western European car sales lower -LMC data
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 5, 2017 / 10:35 AM / in 12 days

Germany, UK lead Western European car sales lower -LMC data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Western European car sales dropped 2.8 percent in September on a year-on-year basis due to weakening German and British demand, according to industry data compiled by LMC Automotive.

Registrations fell to 1.36 million cars from 1.4 million a year earlier, the consulting firm said on Thursday. Its numbers are based on a combination of national data and estimates for some smaller markets.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) of western European sales declined 2.1 percent from August levels to 14.16 million cars, LMC said.

Registrations fell 3.3 percent in Germany and 9.3 percent in Britain, respectively the region’s biggest and second-biggest markets, while edging 1.1 percent higher in third-ranked France, according to data published in recent days. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.