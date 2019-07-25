Heatwave sets new German temperature record for second day running

People catch a wave at the Eisbach river during a sunny day in downtown Munich, southern Germany, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - An all-time record temperature was measured in Germany for the second day running on Thursday, with 40.9 degrees Celsius measured in the northwestern town of Lingen, a spokesman for the German Weather Service said.

Highs have been recorded across Europe over the past two days as the continent swelters in an unprecedented heatwave that experts warn has become more likely because of the effects of climate change and rising atmospheric carbon levels.

“It’s changing every minute,” spokesman Andreas Friedrich said, adding that the new high, which followed the record 40.5 degrees measured in western Germany on Wednesday, would likely soon be exceeded.