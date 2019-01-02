Italy PM, economy minister personally following Carige developments

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria are following developments at Banca Carige “personally”, a statement from the prime minister’s office said on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank appointed three administrators earlier in the day to take charge of Carige in an unprecedented effort to save the struggling Liguria-based lender after it failed to raise new capital.

“The government’s close attention... is the best guarantee for pursuing and completing capital consolidation and management strengthening at a bank it sees as crucial for relaunching the whole economy of Liguria,” the statement said.