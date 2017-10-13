FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB defends proposal to tackle soured bank loans
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economic News
October 13, 2017 / 6:35 PM / in 8 days

ECB defends proposal to tackle soured bank loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - European Central Bank supervisory chief Daniele Nouy defended on Friday a proposal to tackle soured bank debt, arguing that it is both necessary and within the bank’s its mandate.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are illuminated with a giant euro sign at the start of the "Luminale, light and building" event in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

“The draft Addendum does not establish additional obligations on banks and therefore does not go beyond the existing regulatory framework,” Nouy said in a letter to Antonio Tajani, the president of the European Parliament.

“The draft Addendum falls within the supervisory mandate and powers of the ECB,” Nouy told Tajani after he criticised the proposal.

“In fact, it is an obligation of the ECB, in line with its supervisory mandate, to address this key vulnerability in the European banking system.”

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.