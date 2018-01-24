FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 8:22 AM / a day ago

ECB may delay application of NPL addendum: Nouy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will finalise a long-delayed rule on non-performing loans in the first quarter but may delay its application, bank supervisor Daniele Nouy said on Wednesday.

“The addendum will be finalised in the first quarter of this year,” Nouy said in Frankfurt. “We have reviewed all the comments and legal opinions we received, and we will amend the addendum accordingly,” she added. “Among other things, we may shift the date of application, and we will clarify the Pillar 2 context.”

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
