2 months ago
Carige's board approves no-confidence motion against CEO-source
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
June 9, 2017 / 4:51 PM / 2 months ago

Carige's board approves no-confidence motion against CEO-source

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - The board of regional Italian lender Banca Carige on Friday approved a no-confidence motion against CEO Guido Bastianini, a source close to the matter said, in a move that is likely to delay the bank's restructuring plan. The board of the Genoa-based bank held the vote after its top investor, Vittorio Malacalza, said he no longer backed Bastianini, who had been in the job since April 2016.

Carige is working to shed bad debts and plans to raise 450 million euros ($504 million) this summer in its third cash call since 2014. ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca semeraro, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

