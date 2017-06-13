Carige names interim boss as ECB asks for clarification

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Carige appointed interim top managers on Tuesday and pledged to answer a European Central Bank's request for clarification on governance and capital after a spat prompted its chief executive and chief financial officers to quit.

Carige, one of Italy's problem banks, has been told by European supervisors to shed bad debts and bolster a a core capital that lags behind the regulator's minimum requirements.

Carige, which is planning to raise 450 million euros in coming months in its third cash call since 2014, said CEO Guido Bastianini and CFO Arturo Betunio would leave, after its board approved a no-confidence motion against the CEO put forward by top investor Vittorio Malacalza.

The bank said the ECB had asked it to provide it with details on governance, bad loan reduction and capital needs by June 23.

Carige named on Tuesday Chief Lending Officer Gabriele Delmonte as interim Director General as it looked to appoint a new CEO as soon as possible.

Gianluca Caniato was appointed interim chief financial officer, it said.