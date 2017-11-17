Banca Carige's second largest investor commits to cash call - source

MILAN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The second largest shareholder in Italy’s Banca Carige committed to subscribing the lender’s share issue and raise his stake in the bank, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Gabriele Volpi, who currently holds 6 percent in the Genoa-based lender, has pledged to raise his stake to 9.9 percent, the source added.

Banca Carige is racing to salvage the capital increase needed to prevent it being wound down by the European Central bank. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; editing by Agnieszka Flak)