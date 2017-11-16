FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Carige says conditions not met to create consortium to guarantee cash call
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Rohingya Crisis
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Mugabe's fate hangs in the balance amid coup confusion
WORLD
Mugabe's fate hangs in the balance amid coup confusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2017 / 7:43 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Italy's Carige says conditions not met to create consortium to guarantee cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Carige said on Thursday the conditions had not been fully met to create the consortium to guarantee its planned 560 million euro ($659 million) capital increase.

The bank said its chief executive would be assessing in the next few hours whether the lender’s restructuring plan could be taken forward and if a delay in the cash call was possible.

An extraordinary board meeting has been called for Thursday morning at 0930 CET to decide on the next steps, it said.

$1 = 0.8492 euros Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.