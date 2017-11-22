Italy's Carige warns of insufficient working capital in prospectus

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige warned that its working capital is not sufficient to satisfy its own needs for the next 12 months, the lender said in he prospectus for its imminent capital increase.

Carige also said it had not yet received the final SREP assessment by the European Central Bank, adding it could not rule out a request by the authority for additional capital strengthening measures.

The bank secured backing from core shareholders and underwriters for a vital 560 million euro cash call in a last-minute agreement signed on Friday.

The cash call starts on Wednesday and ends on Dec. 6.