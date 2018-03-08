FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Financials
March 8, 2018 / 3:15 PM / a day ago

Creval has commitments for 150 mln euros on unsold shares in cash call-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s Creval has investors lined up to take on 150 million euro in shares left unsold in a 700 million euro ($864 million) cash call that ends on Thursday, a source close to the matter said confirming a press report.

The mid-sized Italian lender launched last month a new share issue attempting to raise eight times its market value to restructure and prepare for a possible merger.

$1 = 0.8098 euros Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Luca Trogni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.