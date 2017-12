MORBEGNO, Italy, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Italy’s Creval approved on Tuesday a new share issue for up to 700 million euros ($827 million) which the mid-sized lender needs to clean up its balance sheet.

At Tuesday’s meeting, 95.77 percent of shareholders present voted in favour of the share issue, which is pre-underwritten by Mediobanca and Citi. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, editing by Stephen Jewkes)