a month ago
Italy's Veneto banks raise issue of EU rule changes - Dijsselbloem
July 10, 2017 / 1:27 PM / a month ago

Italy's Veneto banks raise issue of EU rule changes - Dijsselbloem

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - The head of euro zone finance ministers said on Monday that Italy's wind-down in June of two banks from the Veneto region has raised the question of whether European Union rules on state aid should be changed.

"The question is if the state aid rules, that apply in any case, should not be adjusted now," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters in reply to a question on whether Italy's public rescue of Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza was in line with the spirit of EU banking rules.

On his arrival to a regular meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels, Dijsselbloem said EU banking rules were respected by Italy, but said a discussion will be held at the Eurogroup meeting on possible changes to EU competition rules. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, editing by Robin Emmott)

