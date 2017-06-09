FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Banca Mediolanum open to be part of solution for Veneto banks - CEO
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 2 months ago

Banca Mediolanum open to be part of solution for Veneto banks - CEO

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum is open to play its part in helping two ailing Italian lenders provided the country's banking system is involved, the CEO of the asset manager said on Friday.

Italy has so far failed to reach an agreement with the European Commission to bail out Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, two lenders based in the Veneto region.

"If there is a solution shared by the whole banking system, if everyone is on board, we will play our part," said Massimo Doris.

He said, however, the asset manager would not intervene on a voluntary basis and noted no one had contacted him to propose a shared solution. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Francesca Landini)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.