FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Italy's Padoan confident will reach positive solution soon on Veneto banks
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 2 months ago

Italy's Padoan confident will reach positive solution soon on Veneto banks

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 16 (Reuters) - Italy's Finance Minister said on Friday he was confident a positive solution can soon be reached with the European Union for two ailing banks from the Veneto region.

Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza are seeking public and private support to avoid liquidation.

"We are working hard and effectively with the concerned EU authorities and I am confident a solution can be reached soon," Pier Carlo Padoan told a news conference after a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.