Italy govt wins final confidence vote on Veneto banks, rescue becomes law

ROME, July 27 (Reuters) - The Italian government won a final parliamentary vote of confidence on Thursday on its plan to wind down two troubled local banks in the northern Veneto region, opening the way for the rescue to start.

The upper house Senate voted 148 in favour and 91 against, passing the measure into law.

Last month, the government approved an emergency decree handing over the best assets of the two banks - Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca - to Intesa Sanpaolo, while their soured debts will be transferred to a bad bank.

According to the text of the bill submitted to parliament, the state expects to recover 9.9 billion euros ($11.30 billion)from a total of 17.8 billion euros of gross soured debts it is taking on as part of the deal.

Another 1.7 billion euros should come from the sale of financial stakes held by the two banks, the document said, bringing total expected proceeds to 11.6 billion euros, compared to 10.9 billion euros of funds committed by the state. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)