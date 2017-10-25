Italy Treasury backs Monte Paschi management, calls for return to profit - source

ROME, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury is backing the management of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena which now needs to start generating profits again, a Treasury source said on Wednesday.

The Treasury became the main shareholder of the troubled Tuscan bank after it failed to find buyers for a 5 billion euro share issue needed to keep it afloat.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi resumed trading on Wednesday after a 10-month suspension, ending the session up 11 percent on its opening price.

“The Treasury is satisfied with the market return of Monte Paschi shares,” the source said.