FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's UniCredit confirms sale of NPLs proceeding as planned
Sections
Featured
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Apple
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
New York Attack
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
Special Report
Editor's Picks
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2017 / 7:09 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Italy's UniCredit confirms sale of NPLs proceeding as planned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s UniCredit said on Wednesday its sale of 17.7 billion euros of non-performing loans, dubbed project Fino, had been closed and that the second phase was proceeding as planned.

The country’s largest lender first announced the transaction in December, dividing the sale of the loans into two separate securitisation vehicles, one managed by Pimco and the other by Fortress Investment Group.

UniCredit confirmed that it would reduce its stake to below 20 percent by the end of the year, in a statement that came in reply to an earlier story by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.