FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB bad loan proposal goes beyond supervisory mandate - Italy Econ Min
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2017 / 12:48 PM / a day ago

ECB bad loan proposal goes beyond supervisory mandate - Italy Econ Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - New proposals by the European Central Bank (ECB) for resolving hundreds of billions of euros of bad loans go beyond the bloc’s supervisory mandate, Italy’s Economy Minister said on Tuesday.

The ECB has come under fire for proposing blanket provisioning rules on new bad loans and Italy has been one of the most vocal in warning against the setting of similar rules for soured debt already on the books.

At a televised news conference after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said the plan “goes beyond the supervisory limits” of the bloc’s SSM mechanism.

“We are absolutely in favour of tackling this problem, which stops banks lending, but using a reasonable method and timeframe that avoid creating any new fragility,” Padoan said. (Reporting by Isla Binnie and Francesca Piscioneri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.