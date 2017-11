LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The premium investors demand to hold French debt over German peers fell to its lowest in 2-1/2 years on Thursday, nearing record lows.

Traders cited a rosy outlook for the economy and easy monetary policy for tighter bond yield spreads in the euro zone.

The gap between French and German 10-year bond yields tightened to 19 basis points, its narrowest since March 2015. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)