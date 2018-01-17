Greek five-year bond yields fall to 3-1/2 month low

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Greece’s five-year government bond yield fell to its lowest level since late September on Wednesday, extending a downward move on upbeat sentiment as Greece is seen heading towards exiting its bailout programme this year.

Greece wants to create a cash buffer of up to 19 billion euros ($23 billion) to cover debt repayments after it exits its current bailout programme and plans three new bond issues by August, government officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The yields on five-year Greek bonds fell to 3-1/2 month lows at 2.856 pct, down 10 bps on the day. Other Greek bond yields were 2-5 basis points lower on the day. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)