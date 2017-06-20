FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Euro zone debt chiefs cautiously eye sustainable bond options
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 20, 2017 / 4:27 PM / 2 months ago

Euro zone debt chiefs cautiously eye sustainable bond options

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Portugal, Ireland and Italy are all looking at the possibility of following France by issuing sustainable debt, the heads of their respective debt agencies said on Tuesday.

France this year became the second sovereign after Poland to sell so-called "green bonds", where the proceeds are used to finance projects to address climate change.

Portugal's debt agency chief Cristina Casalinho told an audience at a Euromoney conference in London: "We've always been trying to diversify our investor base. We are considering green bonds, responsible bonds."

Ireland's head of funding Frank O'Connor added that green bonds could also be an option, alongside potentially issuing in U.S. dollars to broaden its investor base.

"The issue we may find in Ireland is sufficient projects that could qualify (for green investment) ... but we keep an open mind," said O'Connor.

Italy's debt chief Maria Cannata added that while she had no firm plans and was concerned about the reporting requirements of issuing sustainable debt, the Italian Treasury was "investigating all the aspects" of the new asset class. (Reporting by John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.