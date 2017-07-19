FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
Euro zone bond yields a touch lower as markets eye cautious ECB
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
July 19, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 22 days ago

Euro zone bond yields a touch lower as markets eye cautious ECB

3 Min Read

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs in the euro area dipped on Wednesday, with investor sentiment supported by a view that the ECB is unlikely to signal significant policy tweaks when it meets this week, given subdued inflation and a stronger euro.

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi is also expected to use Thursday's meeting to calm market expectations of a scaling back of stimulus in coming months.

Comments he made three weeks ago in Sintra, Portugal were seen opening the door to tapering of asset purchases and sparked a sharp selloff in bonds.

Data this week confirmed that euro zone inflation remains tame at 1.3 percent - well below the ECB's near 2 percent target - while further strength in the single currency could dampen inflation by keeping down import costs.

The euro hit its highest level in more than a year against a broadly weaker dollar on Tuesday and is up roughly 3 percent since just before Draghi's Sintra speech.

"It appears that since that speech, ECB policy makers have had a revaluation and will try to limit market reaction to tapering expectations," said Benjamin Schroeder, a rates strategist at ING.

"A strong euro has also raised expectations that they will not sound overly hawkish."

Most euro zone government bond yields were flat to 1 basis point lower in early Wednesday trade.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield dipped 0.5 bps to 0.55 percent, off recent 18-month highs.

A scaling back of expectations for another rise in U.S. interest rates and weaker-than-expected UK inflation data that dampened prospects of a hike in Britain have also supported bond markets this week.

In a test of investor appetite for debt from the euro zone's benchmark issuer ahead of the ECB meeting, Germany holds a sale of 30-year government bonds on Wednesday. Analysts said they expected the recent market selloff to tempt investors back.

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.