Euro zone bond yields rise as Japan growth smashes forecasts

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose 2-3 basis points across the board on Monday, bouncing from recent lows following stronger-than-expected Japanese growth.

The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond , the benchmark for the euro zone, was up 2.5 bps to 0.41 percent in early trade, a move mirrored by most other euro zone 10-year government debt.

Japan's economy expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years in the second quarter as consumer and company spending picked up, highlighting a long-awaited bounce in domestic demand. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Jamie McGeever)