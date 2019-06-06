Money News
June 6, 2019

Key euro zone market inflation gauge nears all-time lows ahead of ECB

European Central Bank (ECB) Banknotes Director Ton Roos shows the new 100 euro banknote in the secretive vaults inside the Bank of Italy in Rome May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - A key market gauge of euro zone inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year forward inflation swap, on Thursday fell to within sight of record lows hit in 2016 ahead of a European Central Bank meeting.

The five-year forward fell to 1.2739%, its lowest point since 2016 when it fell to a record low around 1.25%.

The sharp decline in inflation expectations in recent weeks is a worrying sign for the ECB, which has failed to meet its near 2% inflation target in recent years.

Money market pricing showed that investors now price in almost a 70% chance of a 10 basis point cut in ECB rates by the end of the year.

Reporting by Virginia Furness; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

