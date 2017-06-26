FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Italy's bond yield spread over Germany widens after bank deal
June 26, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 2 months ago

Italy's bond yield spread over Germany widens after bank deal

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Italy's bond yield spread over Germany widened on Monday after the European Commission approved a deal under which two struggling Veneto banks will be wound up.

Italy began winding up two failed regional banks on Sunday in a deal that could cost the state up to 17 billion euros ($19 billion) and will leave the lenders' good assets in the hands of the nation's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo.

The yield on Italy's 10-year government debt rose 1.5 basis points in early trade on Monday to come off recent lows, while the yield spread over Germany widened 2 basis points to 168 basis points. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

