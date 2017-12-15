Italian bond yields set for biggest weekly jump since July

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s 10-year government bond yield was set on Friday for its biggest one-week jump in over five months as talk of a national election in March prompts investors to refocus attention on the political risks facing the euro zone’s third biggest economy.

The Italian parliament will be dissolved between Christmas and New Year, a parliamentary source told Reuters earlier this week, opening the way for national elections in early March that look unlikely to produce a clear winner.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield was up 0.5 basis points in early trade at around 1.80 percent. It has risen around 15 bps this week, set for its biggest one-week jump since July, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)