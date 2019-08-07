Graphic: Soaring prices in super-long euro bonds ape crypto, tech surges

A trader at the trading floor of KBC bank gives a phone call in Brussels, Belgium August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - If you thought exponential price surges and bubble-like vertical chart lines were only the stuff of cryptocurrencies or tech stocks, think again. Euro zone government bonds with super-long maturities between 50 and 100 years are surging.

These long-dated bonds reflect recession concerns, a collapse of inflation expectations, negative interest rates and expectations of ever more central bank bond buying. But for speculators, the price gains this year are eye-watering.

Austria’s 100-year bond has seen a 63% rise since the start of this year. The country’s 70-year bond has rallied nearly 50%.

For an interactive version of the below graphic, click here tmsnrt.rs/2MIhG37

Other long-dated debt in the euro zone, such as Belgium’s 50-year bond, has rallied 45%. Slovakian and French equivalents have gained 44.7% and 41.3% respectively.

For an interactive version of the below graphic, click here tmsnrt.rs/2YwPO9c