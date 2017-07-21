FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Belgium and Italy expected to sell bonds next week
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 21, 2017 / 3:37 PM / 19 days ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Belgium and Italy expected to sell bonds next week

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Belgium and Italy are the two countries in the euro zone expected to auction government bonds in the week ahead.

* Belgium is scheduled to hold a sale of government bonds on Monday, with Commerzbank forecasting the size of the debt sale to be in a range of 2.2 to 2.8 billion euros.

* On Wednesday, Italy is scheduled to sell inflation-linked bonds.

* Italy returns to the market on Friday when it is expected to auction medium-to-long-term bonds. Details of this auction are expected to be announced on Monday.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.