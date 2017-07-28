FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Germany, France, Spain to sell bonds in week ahead
July 28, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 12 days ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Germany, France, Spain to sell bonds in week ahead

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Germany, France and Spain are the countries in the euro zone scheduled to sell government bonds next week.

* On Tuesday, Germany is scheduled to sell 4 billion euros of two-year Schatz paper.

* Germany, the bloc's benchmark government bond issuer, returns to the market on Wednesday with a 3 billion euro auction of 10-year Bunds.

* Spain and France hold bond auctions on Thursday. France will sell 5.5-6.5 billion euros of long-term bonds. Spain is expected to release details of its bond sale on Monday.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe

