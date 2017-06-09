EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Six euro zone states to sell debt next week

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Spain and France are set to sell debt at auction in the coming week.

* The Netherlands on Tuesday is scheduled to sell 2-3 billion euros of 10-year bonds.

* Also on Tuesday, Italy will offer up to 5.5 billion euros of three- and seven-year bonds.

* Germany will sell three billion euros of 10-year bonds on Wednesday.

* Portugal will also offer a total of up to 1.25 billion euros of bonds at an auction on Wednesday.

* Spain will issue bonds due 2022, 2027, 2032 and 2037 next Thursday at a quadruple debt auction.

* France will sell up to 9.5 billion euros of fixed-rate and inflation-linked bonds on Thursday. (Compiled by John Geddie; Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)