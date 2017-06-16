FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Three euro zone countries to sell bonds next week
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 16, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 2 months ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Three euro zone countries to sell bonds next week

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Three euro zone countries are scheduled to sell bonds via auctions in the coming week. * On Monday, Belgium is to raise 2.7-3.2 billion euros through a sale of bonds. The country's debt agency will sell seven-year, 10-year and 30-year bonds via auctions.

* Also on Monday, Slovakia is scheduled to hold an auction. Commerzbank analysts expect the country to sell up to 300 million euros of 10-year and 20-year bonds.

* On Wednesday, Germany is set to sell 1 billion euros of bonds maturing in July 2044. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.