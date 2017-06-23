FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Germany and Italy to issue bonds in euro area next week
June 23, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 2 months ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Germany and Italy to issue bonds in euro area next week

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Germany and Italy are the two euro zone countries scheduled to auction bonds in the week ahead.

* Germany, the bloc's benchmark bond issuer, is due to sell 4 billion euros worth of two-year government debt on Tuesday.

* Also on Tuesday, Italy's Treasury plans to offer up to 3.5 billion euros over three bonds. These include 5- and 15-year inflation-linked bonds.

* Italy is also scheduled to hold a sale of medium-term bonds on Friday. The details of the auction are yet to be released. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)

