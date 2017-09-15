FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Five euro zone countries to sell bonds next week
#Markets News
September 15, 2017 / 1:12 PM / a month ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Five euro zone countries to sell bonds next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Slovakia, Belgium, Germany, France and Spain are the euro zone countries scheduled to hold bond auctions next week.

* On Monday, Slovakia will offer two bonds due in 2024 and 2037.

* Belgium is also expected to hold an auction on Monday.

* Germany auctions 2 billion euros of 30-year bonds on Wednesday.

* On Thursday, France will auction 6-7 billion euros of medium-term government bonds and 1.5-2 billion euros of inflation-linked bonds.

* Spain also holds an auction on Thursday, with details expected to be released on Monday.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan

