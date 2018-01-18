FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Markets News
January 18, 2018 / 12:17 PM / 2 days ago

Spain/German bond yield gap at tightest since August on talk of ratings upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Spanish government bond yields moved to their tightest level over German peers in over five months on Thursday, a move analysts attributed to speculation over a potential ratings upgrade for Spain by Fitch Ratings.

Fitch is due to review Spain’s credit rating late on Friday and many analysts believe the agency could upgrade Spain, which is currently rated BBB+, helped by a strengthening economy and fading political risks.

The gap between Spanish and German 10-year government bond yields narrowed to 96 basis points, its tightest level since August 2017 . (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.