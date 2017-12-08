FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone bond yields rise as Brexit progress weakens safe-haven demand
December 8, 2017 / 7:13 AM / a day ago

Euro zone bond yields rise as Brexit progress weakens safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Bond yields across the euro zone rose in early Friday trade after news of a breakthrough in divorce talks between Britain and the European Union weakened demand for safe-haven bonds.

The European Commission on Friday said Britain and the bloc have made “sufficient progress” in talks on Britain’s exit from the EU.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield was up 3 basis points on the day at 0.32 percent, up from three-month lows reached earlier this week at 0.29 percent.

Most other long-dated bond yields in the bloc were also around 3 bps higher on the day.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
