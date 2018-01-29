German 5-year bond yields turn positive for first time since late 2015

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bond yields in Germany, the euro zone’s biggest economy, jumped to multi-year highs on Monday after weekend comments from Dutch central bank president Klaas Knot that the ECB should be clear on ending asset purchases after September.

The European Central Bank should make clear how it will end its asset purchases as soon as possible after the current bond buying programme ends, Knot said on Sunday.

Five-year German bond yields turned positive for the first time in more than three years, rising to 0.002 percent .

Germany’s 10-year bond yield rose to a two-year high at 0.597 percent, while two-year bond yields hit their highest since June 2016 at minus 0.51 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans)