German bond yield curve flattest in more than two months

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The bond yield curve in Germany, the euro zone’s benchmark government bond issuer, flattened to its lowest in more than two months on Wednesday, reflecting a broader trend in major world markets.

Germany’s 30-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to 1.13 percent, its lowest level since early September. That pushed the gap over short-dated bond yields to around 182 basis points -- also the lowest since early September.

The move follows a flattening in the U.S. Treasury yield curve as investors price in the expectation of higher U.S. interest rates over the short-term, but low inflation over the long term. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)