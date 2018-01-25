German bond yields hit six-month highs on Draghi inflation comments

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - German government bond yields rose to their highest levels in over half a year as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said euro zone inflation should rise in the medium term.

The yield on 10-year German government bonds, the benchmark for the bloc, hit a 6-month high at 0.56 percent, unwinding earlier falls.

German 2-year bond yields rose to their highest in over six months at minus 0.56 percent, up 3 basis points on the day.

Southern European bond yields also unwound earlier falls and all traded higher on the day, alongside other euro zone bond markets. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Fanny Potkin, Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)