LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, hit its highest level since December 2015 on Thursday, following U.S Treasury yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Bund rose to 0.713 percent in early trades, up 2 basis points on the day.

Ten-year U.S Treasury yields reached 2.74 percent, higher 2 bps in early European trades.