Greek 10-year yields drop to 12-year low

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Greece’s borrowing costs briefly dropped to their lowest levels in 12 years on Friday, having already been among the best performing government bond assets in the euro zone in 2017.

The yield on 10-year Greek government bonds dropped to its lowest level since February 2006 at 3.83 percent, having earlier this year dropped below 4 percent for the first time in over a decade.

Short-dated Greek debt yields were also at multi-year lows: the country’s two-year borrowing costs fell to 1.47 percent in early trade on Friday. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)