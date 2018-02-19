FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 19, 2018 / 9:04 AM / a day ago

Euro zone adjusted current account surplus narrows in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s adjusted current account surplus narrowed slightly in December, moving broadly in line with its recent trend, European Central Bank data showed on Monday.

The currency bloc recorded an adjusted surplus of 29.9 billion euros ($37.09 billion) in December, compared with 35.0 billion euros a month earlier, the data showed.

Over the past 12 months, the bloc’s surplus was 3.5 percent of GDP, up from 3.4 percent a year earlier, with the figure hovering around this level for most of the past two years.

The unadjusted surplus increased to 45.8 billion euros from 40.1 billion euros in November, the ECB said in a monthly release.

To read more about the euro zone's current account: here ($1 = 0.8062 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.