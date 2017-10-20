FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone adjusted current account surplus narrows in June
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
Editor's picks
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2017 / 8:13 AM / 5 days ago

Euro zone adjusted current account surplus narrows in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s adjusted current account surplus narrowed in June and the annualised surplus also remained on a downward trend as expected, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

The working-day and seasonally-adjusted current account surplus in the 19-country currency bloc fell to 21.2 billion euros ($24.90 billion) in June from 30.5 billion euros in May even as the balance from goods trade remained broadly unchanged.

The rolling 12-month surplus eased to 3.1 percent of the bloc’s gross domestic product from 3.5 percent a year earlier, confirming the ECB’s expectation of a narrowing gap in 2017.

The ECB expects the surplus to ease to 2.8 percent of GDP this year from 3.4 percent in 2016, then to hover just below 3 percent for the next few years.

But based on unadjusted data, the surplus actually surged to 28.1 billion euros in June from 17.9 billion euros, the data showed.

For more detail on current account data, please click on: here ($1 = 0.8514 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.