Euro zone adjusted current account surplus narrows in June

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s adjusted current account surplus narrowed in June and the annualised surplus also remained on a downward trend as expected, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

The working-day and seasonally-adjusted current account surplus in the 19-country currency bloc fell to 21.2 billion euros ($24.90 billion) in June from 30.5 billion euros in May even as the balance from goods trade remained broadly unchanged.

The rolling 12-month surplus eased to 3.1 percent of the bloc’s gross domestic product from 3.5 percent a year earlier, confirming the ECB’s expectation of a narrowing gap in 2017.

The ECB expects the surplus to ease to 2.8 percent of GDP this year from 3.4 percent in 2016, then to hover just below 3 percent for the next few years.

But based on unadjusted data, the surplus actually surged to 28.1 billion euros in June from 17.9 billion euros, the data showed.

($1 = 0.8514 euros)