FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus appoints seven international banks to develop secondary bond market
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2017 / 11:08 AM / in a day

Cyprus appoints seven international banks to develop secondary bond market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Cyprus has appointed seven international investment banks to develop its secondary sovereign bond market, the country’s finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The banks are Barclays Bank, Citi, Goldman Sachs , HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale.

“The banks will be asked to take on the role of lead manager in the Republic’s syndications in the international market and will work closely with the (Public Debt Management Office) in order to further develop a well-functioning and efficient secondary market for the sovereign bonds of the Republic of Cyprus,” the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Michele Kambas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.