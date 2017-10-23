FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE- Euro zone deficit and debt data for 2016 - Eurostat
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 23, 2017 / 9:03 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE- Euro zone deficit and debt data for 2016 - Eurostat

Reuters Staff

39 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released on Monday
the second notification of data on the aggregated euro zone budget deficit and debt for 2016:
       
                                                       2013        2014        2015        2016
 Euro area (EA19)                                                                          
 GDP market prices (mp)                (million euro)  9 934 758   10 157 540  10 515 065  10 788 775
 Government deficit (-) / surplus (+)  (million euro)  -302 105    -260 039    -218 795    -166 351
                                       (% of GDP)      -3.0        -2.6        -2.1        -1.5
 Government expenditure                (% of GDP)      49.8        49.2        48.3        47.6
 Government revenue                    (% of GDP)      46.7        46.7        46.2        46.1
 Government debt                       (million euro)  9 074 248   9 328 914   9 455 587   9 592 515
                                       (% of GDP)      91.3        91.8        89.9        88.9
 EU28                                                                                      
 GDP market prices (mp)                (million euro)  13 577 229  14 044 108  14 797 378  14 904 722
 Government deficit (-) / surplus (+)  (million euro)  -449 200    -415 580    -351 864    -249 437
                                       (% of GDP)      -3.3        -3.0        -2.4        -1.7
 Government expenditure                (% of GDP)      48.6        48.0        47.0        46.3
 Government revenue                    (% of GDP)      45.3        45.0        44.6        44.7
 Government debt                       (million euro)  11 618 770  12 144 427  12 503 497  12 402 058
                                       (% of GDP)      85.6        86.5        84.5        83.2
 
    
                                          2013     2014     2015     2016
 Belgium                                                                   
    GDP mp                     (million  392 340  400 288  410 435  423 048
                                  euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -12 310  -12 233  -10 145  -10 531
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -3.1     -3.1     -2.5     -2.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     55.8     55.2     53.8     53.2
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     52.7     52.1     51.3     50.7
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million  413 727  427 504  434 898  447 216
                                  euro)                             
                                  (% of    105.5    106.8    106.0    105.7
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million    8 600    8 956    8 547    8 546
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       2.2      2.2      2.1      2.0  
 Bulgaria                                                                  
    GDP mp                     (million   82 166   83 634   88 571   94 130
                                   BGN)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million     -296   -4 561   -1 421      -36
 surplus (+)                       BGN)                             
                                  (% of     -0.4     -5.5     -1.6      0.0
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     37.6     42.1     40.7     35.0
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     37.2     36.6     39.1     34.9
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million   13 978   22 554   23 024   27 322
                                   BGN)                             
                                  (% of     17.0     27.0     26.0     29.0
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million        0        0        0        0
                      lending      BGN)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
 Czech Republic                                                            
    GDP mp                     (million    4 098    4 313    4 595    4 773
                                   CZK)      128      789      783      240
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -51 129  -83 063  -28 961   34 995
 surplus (+)                       CZK)                             
                                  (% of     -1.2     -1.9     -0.6      0.7
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     42.6     42.2     41.7     39.4
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     41.4     40.3     41.1     40.1
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million    1 840    1 819    1 836    1 754
                                   CZK)      412      098      255      883
                                  (% of     44.9     42.2     40.0     36.8
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million        0        0        0        0
                      lending      CZK)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
 Denmark                                                                   
    GDP mp                     (million    1 929    1 977    2 027    2 064
                                   DKK)      677      255      171      847
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -23 845   21 079  -35 609  -12 890
 surplus (+)                       DKK)                             
                                  (% of     -1.2      1.1     -1.8     -0.6
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     55.8     55.3     54.8     53.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     54.6     56.4     53.1     52.9
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million  849 938  869 605  801 455  778 502
                                   DKK)                             
                                  (% of     44.0     44.0     39.5     37.7
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million    2 984    2 977    2 985    2 974
                      lending      DKK)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.2      0.2      0.1      0.1  
 Germany                                                                   
    GDP mp                     (million    2 826    2 932    3 043    3 144
                                  euro)      240      470      650      050
    Government deficit (-) /   (million   -3 967    9 535   19 397   25 674
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -0.1      0.3      0.6      0.8
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     44.7     44.3     43.9     44.2
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     44.5     44.6     44.5     45.0
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million    2 186    2 186    2 156    2 140
                                  euro)      643      954      645      009
                                  (% of     77.4     74.6     70.9     68.1
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million   67 024   69 804   66 764   66 751
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       2.4      2.4      2.2      2.1  
                                          2013     2014     2015     2016
 Estonia                                                                   
    GDP mp                     (million   18 932   19 766   20 348   21 098
                                  euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million      -32      134       14      -61
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -0.2      0.7      0.1     -0.3
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     38.5     38.4     40.2     40.6
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     38.3     39.1     40.3     40.3
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million    1 924    2 108    2 035    1 987
                                  euro)                             
                                  (% of     10.2     10.7     10.0      9.4
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million      458      485      455      455
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       2.4      2.5      2.2      2.2  
 Ireland                                                                   
    GDP mp                     (million  180 298  194 537  262 037  275 567
                                  euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -11 019   -7 099   -4 969   -1 907
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -6.1     -3.6     -1.9     -0.7
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     40.2     37.5     28.8     27.1
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     34.1     33.9     26.9     26.4
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million  215 296  203 326  201 589  200 592
                                  euro)                             
                                  (% of    119.4    104.5     76.9     72.8
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million      347      347      347      347
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.2      0.2      0.1      0.1  
 Greece                                                                    
    GDP mp                     (million  180 654  178 656  176 312  174 199
                                  euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -23 774   -6 407  -10 083      790
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of    -13.2     -3.6     -5.7      0.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     62.2     50.2     53.8     49.7
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     49.0     46.6     48.1     50.2
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million  320 509  319 726  311 763  315 036
                                  euro)                             
                                  (% of    177.4    179.0    176.8    180.8
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million        0        0        0        0
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
 Spain                                                                     
    GDP mp                     (million    1 025    1 037    1 079    1 118
                                  euro)      693      820      998      522
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -71 687  -61 942  -57 004  -50 401
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -7.0     -6.0     -5.3     -4.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     45.6     44.8     43.8     42.2
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     38.6     38.9     38.5     37.7
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million  979 031    1 041    1 073    1 107
                                  euro)               624      934      205
                                  (% of     95.5    100.4     99.4     99.0
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million   29 351   30 575   29 181   29 181
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       2.9      2.9      2.7      2.6  
 France                                                                    
    GDP mp                     (million    2 115    2 147    2 194    2 228
                                  euro)      256      609      243      858
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -87 477  -84 333  -78 832  -75 957
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -4.1     -3.9     -3.6     -3.4
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     57.0     57.1     56.7     56.4
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     52.9     53.1     53.1     53.0
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million    1 954    2 040    2 101    2 150
                                  euro)      941      380      200      950
                                  (% of     92.4     95.0     95.8     96.5
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million   50 266   52 362   49 976   49 976
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       2.4      2.4      2.3      2.2  
                                          2013     2014     2015     2016
 Croatia                                                                   
    GDP mp                     (million  331 374  331 266  338 975  348 678
                                   HRK)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -17 517  -17 033  -11 210   -3 155
 surplus (+)                       HRK)                             
                                  (% of     -5.3     -5.1     -3.3     -0.9
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     47.7     48.0     47.6     47.2
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     42.4     42.9     44.3     46.3
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million  270 841  284 183  289 582  289 076
                                   HRK)                             
                                  (% of     81.7     85.8     85.4     82.9
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million        0        0        0        0
                      lending      HRK)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
 Italy                                                                     
    GDP mp                     (million    1 604    1 621    1 652    1 680
                                  euro)      599      827      153      523
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -47 333  -49 142  -42 702  -41 937
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -2.9     -3.0     -2.6     -2.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     51.1     50.9     50.2     49.4
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     48.1     47.9     47.7     46.9
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million    2 070    2 137    2 173    2 218
                                  euro)      228      316      329      471
                                  (% of    129.0    131.8    131.5    132.0
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million   44 156   45 998   43 901   43 901
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       2.8      2.8      2.7      2.6  
 Cyprus                                                                    
    GDP mp                     (million   18 140   17 606   17 742   18 123
                                  euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million     -931   -1 541     -209       82
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -5.1     -8.8     -1.2      0.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     41.6     48.2     40.2     38.3
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     36.4     39.5     39.0     38.8
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million   18 615   18 922   19 072   19 418
                                  euro)                             
                                  (% of    102.6    107.5    107.5    107.1
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million      393      362      339      339
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       2.2      2.1      1.9      1.9  
 Latvia                                                                    
    GDP mp                     (million   22 787   23 618   24 271   24 866
                                  euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million     -219     -288     -298        9
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -1.0     -1.2     -1.2      0.0
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     37.7     38.3     38.5     37.4
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     36.8     37.1     37.3     37.4
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million    8 893    9 669    8 953   10 092
                                  euro)                             
                                  (% of     39.0     40.9     36.9     40.6
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million        0        0        0        0
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
 Lithuania                                                                 
    GDP mp                     (million   34 960   36 568   37 427   38 668
                                  euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million     -912     -226      -92      103
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -2.6     -0.6     -0.2      0.3
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     35.5     34.6     34.9     34.2
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     32.9     34.0     34.6     34.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million   13 550   14 825   15 940   15 514
                                  euro)                             
                                  (% of     38.8     40.5     42.6     40.1
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million        0        0        0        0
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
                                           2013     2014     2015     2016
 Luxembourg                                                                
    GDP mp                      (million   46 500   49 993   52 102  53 005
                                   euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /    (million      454      672      720     865
 surplus (+)                       euro)                             
                                   (% of      1.0      1.3      1.4     1.6
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     43.3     41.8     41.5    42.1
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     44.3     43.1     42.8    43.8
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million   11 014   11 330   11 446  11 025
                                   euro)                             
                                   (% of     23.7     22.7     22.0    20.8
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million      617      643      614     614
                      lending      euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)        1.3      1.3      1.2      1.2  
 Hungary                                                                   
    GDP mp                      (million   30 247   32 591   34 324  35 420
                                    HUF)      077      713      110     320
    Government deficit (-) /    (million     -792     -895     -684    -656
 surplus (+)                        HUF)      769      193      265     528
                                   (% of     -2.6     -2.7     -2.0    -1.9
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     49.3     49.5     50.2    46.7
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     46.6     46.8     48.2    44.8
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million   22 974   24 494   25 654  26 164
                                    HUF)      245      729      043     421
                                   (% of     76.0     75.2     74.7    73.9
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million        0        0        0       0
                      lending       HUF)                             
                   (% of GDP)        0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
 Malta                                                                     
    GDP mp                      (million    7 642    8 455    9 274   9 943
                                   euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /    (million     -186     -149     -104     113
 surplus (+)                       euro)                             
                                   (% of     -2.4     -1.8     -1.1     1.1
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     42.0     41.3     41.2    38.0
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     39.5     39.6     40.1    39.2
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million    5 227    5 395    5 591   5 728
                                   euro)                             
                                   (% of     68.4     63.8     60.3    57.6
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million      223      232      222     222
                      lending      euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)        2.9      2.7      2.4      2.2  
 Netherlands                                                               
    GDP mp                      (million  652 748  663 008  683 457     702
                                   euro)                                641
    Government deficit (-) /    (million  -15 497  -15 028  -14 019   2 573
 surplus (+)                       euro)                             
                                   (% of     -2.4     -2.3     -2.1     0.4
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     46.3     46.2     44.9    43.4
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     43.9     43.9     42.8    43.8
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million  442 543  450 615  441 401     434
                                   euro)                                205
                                   (% of     67.8     68.0     64.6    61.8
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million   14 096   14 684   14 015  14 015
                      lending      euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)        2.2      2.2      2.1      2.0  
 Austria                                                                   
    GDP mp                      (million  323 910  333 063  344 493     353
                                   euro)                                297
    Government deficit (-) /    (million   -6 316   -8 944   -3 561  -5 804
 surplus (+)                       euro)                             
                                   (% of     -2.0     -2.7     -1.0    -1.6
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     51.6     52.3     51.0    50.7
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     49.7     49.6     49.9    49.1
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million  262 404  279 036  290 567     295
                                   euro)                                245
                                   (% of     81.0     83.8     84.3    83.6
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million    6 863    7 149    8 053   8 053
                      lending      euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)        2.1      2.1      2.3      2.3  
                                           2013     2014     2015     2016
 Poland                                                                     
    GDP mp                      (million    1 656    1 719    1 799    1 858
                                    PLN)      895      769      392      637
    Government deficit (-) /    (million  -68 146  -61 820  -47 489  -45 870
 surplus (+)                        PLN)                             
                                   (% of     -4.1     -3.6     -2.6     -2.5
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     42.6     42.3     41.6     41.2
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     38.5     38.7     38.9     38.7
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million  922 755  863 974  919 588    1 006
                                    PLN)                                 284
                                   (% of     55.7     50.2     51.1     54.1
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million        0        0        0        0
                      lending       PLN)                             
                   (% of GDP)        0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
 Portugal                                                                   
    GDP mp                      (million  170 269  173 079  179 809  185 179
                                   euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /    (million   -8 245  -12 402   -7 918   -3 665
 surplus (+)                       euro)                             
                                   (% of     -4.8     -7.2     -4.4     -2.0
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     49.9     51.8     48.2     45.0
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     45.1     44.6     43.8     43.0
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million  219 715  226 029  231 541  240 958
                                   euro)                             
                                   (% of    129.0    130.6    128.8    130.1
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million    1 119    1 119    1 119    1 119
                      lending      euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)        0.7      0.6      0.6      0.6  
 Romania                                                                    
    GDP mp                      (million  637 456  668 144  712 659  761 474
                                    RON)                             
    Government deficit (-) /    (million  -13 531   -9 121   -5 537  -22 848
 surplus (+)                        RON)                             
                                   (% of     -2.1     -1.4     -0.8     -3.0
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     35.4     34.9     35.7     34.0
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     33.3     33.5     34.9     31.0
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million  240 777  263 153  270 121  286 303
                                    RON)                             
                                   (% of     37.8     39.4     37.9     37.6
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million        0        0        0        0
                      lending       RON)                             
                   (% of GDP)        0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
 Slovenia                                                                   
    GDP mp                      (million   36 239   37 615   38 837   40 418
                                   euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /    (million   -5 319   -1 992   -1 122     -754
 surplus (+)                       euro)                             
                                   (% of    -14.7     -5.3     -2.9     -1.9
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     59.5     49.6     47.7     45.1
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     44.8     44.3     44.9     43.3
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million   25 505   30 199   32 063   31 730
                                   euro)                             
                                   (% of     70.4     80.3     82.6     78.5
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million    1 162    1 210    1 155    1 155
                      lending      euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)        3.2      3.2      3.0      2.9  
 Slovakia                                                                   
    GDP mp                      (million   74 170   76 088   78 896   81 154
                                   euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /    (million   -2 017   -2 056   -2 160   -1 774
 surplus (+)                       euro)                             
                                   (% of     -2.7     -2.7     -2.7     -2.2
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     41.4     42.0     45.2     41.5
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     38.7     39.3     42.5     39.3
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million   40 600   40 725   41 295   42 053
                                   euro)                             
                                   (% of     54.7     53.5     52.3     51.8
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million    1 895    1 997    1 881    1 881
                      lending      euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)        2.6      2.6      2.4      2.3  
                                          2013     2014     2015     2016
 Finland                                                                   
    GDP mp                     (million  203 338  205 474  209 581  215 615
                                  euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million   -5 315   -6 597   -5 710   -3 769
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -2.6     -3.2     -2.7     -1.7
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     57.5     58.1     56.9     55.8
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     54.9     54.9     54.2     54.0
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million  114 801  123 696  133 235  135 991
                                  euro)                             
                                  (% of     56.5     60.2     63.6     63.1
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million    4 432    4 617    4 407    4 407
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       2.2      2.2      2.1      2.0  
 Sweden                                                                    
    GDP mp                     (million    3 769    3 936    4 199    4 404
                                   SEK)      909      840      860      938
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -51 458  -61 437    6 633   50 479
 surplus (+)                       SEK)                             
                                  (% of     -1.4     -1.6      0.2      1.1
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     52.0     51.1     49.6     49.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     50.6     49.6     49.8     50.6
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million    1 537    1 792    1 855    1 858
                                   SEK)      078      832      300      672
                                  (% of     40.8     45.5     44.2     42.2
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million    5 321    5 657    5 519    5 749
                      lending      SEK)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.1      0.1      0.1      0.1  
 United Kingdom*                                                           
    GDP mp                     (million    1 752    1 837    1 888    1 961
                                   GBP)      554      062      737      130
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -94 736     -100  -80 525  -57 227
 surplus (+)                       GBP)               209           
                                  (% of     -5.4     -5.5     -4.3     -2.9
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     44.2     43.2     42.4     41.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     38.8     37.7     38.1     38.6
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million    1 499    1 604    1 665    1 731
                                   GBP)      789      784      978      392
                                  (% of     85.6     87.4     88.2     88.3
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million    3 226    3 226    3 226    3 226
                      lending      GBP)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.2      0.2      0.2      0.2  
 
    

 (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.