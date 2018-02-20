Euro zone consumer confidence falls in February from 17-year high

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell by more than expected in February from a 17-year high in January, a flash estimate for the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The Commission said that consumer sentiment fell to 0.1 points from a revised 1.4 points in January. Economists polled by Reuters had on average expected a figure of 1.0.

In the wider European Union, confidence also slipped - to -0.3 points from 0.4 points in January.

Uncertainty about possible euro zone reforms and Italian elections and difficulties forming a German government have so far taken a backseat to improved economic factors with unemployment in the euro zone at nine-year lows.