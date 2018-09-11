FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Economic News
September 11, 2018 / 9:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Euro zone employment maintains steady rise to new record in second quarter

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone employment rose at the same rate in the second quarter as the first to a new record high, data released on Tuesday showed.

Lights are on as people work in their offices in a skyscraper in downtown Milan, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

Employment in the 19 countries sharing the euro zone increased by 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter and by 1.5 percent year-on-year, EU statistics office Eurostat said. These were the same rates of change as in the first three months of 2018.

It meant 158 million people in the euro zone had a job in the April-June period, a record high. Employment has been steadily rising in the past five years, with about 9 million extra people in work.

Estonia, Cyprus and Luxembourg recorded the highest quarterly rises, while decreases were seen in Latvia and Portugal.

Employment growth in France was 0.1 percent in the quarter, in Germany 0.2 percent and in Italy 0.5 percent.

For further details of Eurostat data click on:

here

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.