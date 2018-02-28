FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Davos
February 28, 2018 / 10:03 AM / a day ago

Euro zone inflation slows in Feb as expected, core rate stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer price growth slowed as expected in February, data showed on Wednesday, but the core rate of inflation that the European Central Bank watches closely for interest rate decisions held stable.

The European Union’s statistics office estimated that inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro was 1.2 percent year-on-year in February, down from 1.3 percent in January. The ECB wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2 percent.

But the core inflation measure, which strips out the volatile prices of energy and unprocessed food, held stable at 1.2 percent year-on-year in February, pointing to a more permanent pick-up in inflationary pressure.

The ECB has been buying billions of euros of government bonds on the secondary market to inject more cash into the economy and in this way accelerate price growth to closer to its target.

Another core inflation measure that many market economists look at, which excludes also the prices of alcohol and tobacco, also held stable at 1.0 percent year-on-year.

Energy prices grew by 2.1 percent year-on-year, similar to the 2.2 percent rate in January, but unprocessed food prices fell 0.9 percent, compared with a 1.1 percent rise in January.

Eurostat’s first estimate of inflation does not include a month-on-month figure.

For details of Eurostat data click on:

here (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.