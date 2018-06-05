FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Economic News
June 5, 2018 / 9:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Euro zone retail sales growth slows in April from March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Monthly retail sales in the 19-countries sharing the euro currency grew at a slower pace in April than in March, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday.

Customers and employees of a shopping mall watch a demonstration in Frankfurt, Germany, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The volatile and often revised indicator showed euro zone consumers spent 0.1 percent more month-on-month in April, after growth revised up to 0.4 percent in March. Compared to a year earlier, retail sales were 1.7 percent higher in April.

Consumers spent much more on clothing and shoes, as well as computer products, but spending of food, drinks and tobacco decreased during April. Online sales increased by 2.5 percent.

Retail sales grew most month-on-month in Germany and Ireland, Eurostat said, while Portugal, Slovenia and Estonia saw decreases.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.