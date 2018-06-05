Euro zone retail sales growth slows in April from March

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Monthly retail sales in the 19-countries sharing the euro currency grew at a slower pace in April than in March, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday.

Customers and employees of a shopping mall watch a demonstration in Frankfurt, Germany, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The volatile and often revised indicator showed euro zone consumers spent 0.1 percent more month-on-month in April, after growth revised up to 0.4 percent in March. Compared to a year earlier, retail sales were 1.7 percent higher in April.

Consumers spent much more on clothing and shoes, as well as computer products, but spending of food, drinks and tobacco decreased during April. Online sales increased by 2.5 percent.

Retail sales grew most month-on-month in Germany and Ireland, Eurostat said, while Portugal, Slovenia and Estonia saw decreases.