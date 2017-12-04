FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU spokesman warns against speculation on planned euro zone proposals
Sections
Featured
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
U.S. warned against declaring Jerusalem Israel's capital
Middle East
U.S. warned against declaring Jerusalem Israel's capital
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
TECHNOLOGY
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 4, 2017 / 11:25 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

EU spokesman warns against speculation on planned euro zone proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission cautioned against speculation on Eurozone proposals before it unveils plans Wednesday for deeper economic integration of the 19 countries that share the euro.

“The mere fact that the German press on Friday was writing that we are going to water down the stability and growth pact, while the French press today is saying that we are preaching austerity only shows one thing: that no one knows what they are talking about,” the Commission’s chief spokesman Margaritis Schinas told journalists on Monday.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Julia Fioretti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.